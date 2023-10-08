Michael B. Jordan Catches Up With Ex Lori Harvey's Dad Steve Harvey at NBA Game

Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey are catching up again over a year after the Black Panther actor and the Family Feud star’s daughter Lori Harvey split up.

If you forgot, Lori and Michael dated for over a year before going their separate ways in June 2022.

It’s not immediately clear how much contact Michael has had with Lori or her family since then.

However, he was caught on camera running into Steve while attending the NBA Abu Dhabi Games earlier this week.

Read more about Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey’s catchup…

While walking around the court, Michael and Steve managed to have a moment together, and it appeared on the NBA’s official Instagram account. In a brief video clip, both men appear to have large smiles on their faces as they go in for a hug.

It doesn’t seem surprising that the duo is on good terms. Steve hinted at as much when he confirmed the split last year.

Noting that he was in his daughter’s corner, Steve hinted that there weren’t really sides to pick.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

“He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time,” Steve added.

Lori has since moved on and is linked to Damson Idris. Meanwhile, Michael has joked about looking for love on the dating app, Raya.