Top Stories
Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Land

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Land

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 1:58 am

The Wanted Singer Max George Says Band Once Pretended to Be One Direction on Red Carpet

The Wanted Singer Max George Says Band Once Pretended to Be One Direction on Red Carpet

There was a time when One Direction was undeniably the biggest boy band on the planet, but they were never the only boy band releasing music.

To this day, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are very recognizable.

However, back in 2012, the quintet was still new enough to the scene that The Wanted – another boy band – got mixed up for them on the red carpet at a major music event. The Wanted singer Max George just looked back on the funny moment.

Read more about the mixup…

Taking to Twitter, Max shared what appears to be a photo of the group posing together at the 2012 MTV Video Music Award. The sharply dressed group featured five guys about the same age as One Direction, which was seemingly enough to confuse people on the carpet.

“Was just thinking about this day.. we did an entire red carpet under the pretence[sic] we were @onedirection,” he tweeted, joking, “it was lovely whilst it lasted.”

That year both One Direction and The Wanted were in the running for Best New Artist. 1D took home the Moon Person and won two more during the ceremony.

On the topic of One Direction, we looked into the possibility of an eventual reunion.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Styles, Jay McGuiness, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Max George, Music, Nathan Sykes, Niall Horan, One Direction, Siva Kaneswaran, The Wanted, Tom Parker, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr