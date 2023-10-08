The Wanted Singer Max George Says Band Once Pretended to Be One Direction on Red Carpet

There was a time when One Direction was undeniably the biggest boy band on the planet, but they were never the only boy band releasing music.

To this day, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are very recognizable.

However, back in 2012, the quintet was still new enough to the scene that The Wanted – another boy band – got mixed up for them on the red carpet at a major music event. The Wanted singer Max George just looked back on the funny moment.

Read more about the mixup…

Taking to Twitter, Max shared what appears to be a photo of the group posing together at the 2012 MTV Video Music Award. The sharply dressed group featured five guys about the same age as One Direction, which was seemingly enough to confuse people on the carpet.

“Was just thinking about this day.. we did an entire red carpet under the pretence[sic] we were @onedirection,” he tweeted, joking, “it was lovely whilst it lasted.”

That year both One Direction and The Wanted were in the running for Best New Artist. 1D took home the Moon Person and won two more during the ceremony.

