Top Stories
Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Land

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Land

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 2:28 am

Reese Witherspoon Explains Why She Lets Her Kids Fail & How They Talk About It

Reese Witherspoon Explains Why She Lets Her Kids Fail & How They Talk About It

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about tough conversations she’s had with her children.

The Legally Blonde icon is a mom to Ava and Deacon, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, whom she shares with ex Jim Toth.

During a recent podcast appearance, she spoke candidly about why it was important to let your children fail at things. Reese even revealed a time when she talked to her Ava about not being good at something.

Read more aobut Reese Witherspoon’s policy…

“I see this a lot with parents. I don’t know when we stopped letting our kids fail,” Reese mused on Good Inside with Dr. Becky podcast, via BuzzFeed News.

She continued, saying, “I think learning from failure is actually a valuable tool that you can’t take away from kids. You rob them if you don’t let them sit in the discomfort of the experience.”

For instance, Reese referenced Ava‘s attempts to become a basketball player, which did not go according to plan.

“She couldn’t do the layups, she just couldn’t get the coordination with the dribbling — she just didn’t like it,” the actress recalled. After one particularly bad game, Reese broached the topic with Ava.

“I said, ‘You know what… maybe you’re not good at basketball,’” she revealed. “She was like, ‘What! How can you tell me I’m not good at something?’ I was like, ‘It’s actually really important to learn what you’re not good at.’”

On the topic of Reese‘s kids, did you see that Deacon stripped down for a racy magazine photoshoot?

We also got an update on what’s going on with Legally Blonde 3.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Toth

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr