Reese Witherspoon Explains Why She Lets Her Kids Fail & How They Talk About It

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about tough conversations she’s had with her children.

The Legally Blonde icon is a mom to Ava and Deacon, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, whom she shares with ex Jim Toth.

During a recent podcast appearance, she spoke candidly about why it was important to let your children fail at things. Reese even revealed a time when she talked to her Ava about not being good at something.

Read more aobut Reese Witherspoon’s policy…

“I see this a lot with parents. I don’t know when we stopped letting our kids fail,” Reese mused on Good Inside with Dr. Becky podcast, via BuzzFeed News.

She continued, saying, “I think learning from failure is actually a valuable tool that you can’t take away from kids. You rob them if you don’t let them sit in the discomfort of the experience.”

For instance, Reese referenced Ava‘s attempts to become a basketball player, which did not go according to plan.

“She couldn’t do the layups, she just couldn’t get the coordination with the dribbling — she just didn’t like it,” the actress recalled. After one particularly bad game, Reese broached the topic with Ava.

“I said, ‘You know what… maybe you’re not good at basketball,’” she revealed. “She was like, ‘What! How can you tell me I’m not good at something?’ I was like, ‘It’s actually really important to learn what you’re not good at.’”

