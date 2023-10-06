Joey Fatone Explains Why He Felt 'Blindsided' By Justin Timberlake Amid Start of His Solo Career

Joey Fatone is getting open and honest about how he felt when Justin Timberlake launched a solo career.

NSYNC was on top of the world when Justin went and recorded solo music for his 2002 album Justified, but Joey doesn’t blame his bandmate for what happened.

“I was not blindsided by the breakup,” Joey told Yahoo Entertainment. “I was more blindsided as far as him coming out with music and not knowing that he was going to go and do an actual album/tour thing.”

“It was more of, ‘Hey, I’m going to do some music, and then we’ll get back together,’” he added.

“And it wasn’t him,” Joey continued. “It was the record company … When you’re younger, you think it’s that person. But then you look at the whole bigger scheme of things, and you go, ‘Oh, that’s why I wasn’t there for that.’ That’s the business.”

Joey says he never resented Justin for his success as a solo artist.

