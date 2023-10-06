Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls &amp; More

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 4:09 pm

Joey Fatone Explains Why He Felt 'Blindsided' By Justin Timberlake Amid Start of His Solo Career

Joey Fatone Explains Why He Felt 'Blindsided' By Justin Timberlake Amid Start of His Solo Career

Joey Fatone is getting open and honest about how he felt when Justin Timberlake launched a solo career.

NSYNC was on top of the world when Justin went and recorded solo music for his 2002 album Justified, but Joey doesn’t blame his bandmate for what happened.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was not blindsided by the breakup,” Joey told Yahoo Entertainment. “I was more blindsided as far as him coming out with music and not knowing that he was going to go and do an actual album/tour thing.”

“It was more of, ‘Hey, I’m going to do some music, and then we’ll get back together,’” he added.

“And it wasn’t him,” Joey continued. “It was the record company … When you’re younger, you think it’s that person. But then you look at the whole bigger scheme of things, and you go, ‘Oh, that’s why I wasn’t there for that.’ That’s the business.”

Joey says he never resented Justin for his success as a solo artist.

NSYNC just released their first song as a group in 20 years!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Music, nsync

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr