Pet Shop Boys Accuse Drake of Using Their Song 'West End Girls' Without Permission on New Album

Drake is being accused of sampling another musical act’s song without asking.

The 36-year-old hitmaker rolled out his new album For All the Dogs on Friday (October 6). That same day the Pet Shop Boys took to social media to call him out for using their song “West End Girls.”

The song, initially released in 1986, makes an appearance on Drake‘s new release “All the Parties.”

Head inside to hear both songs and see what Pet Shop Boys had to say…

“Surprising to hear Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission requested,” Pet Shop Boys wrote on Instagram. The musical duo tagged Drake‘s Instagram account in the caption and paired their message with the album’s cover art.

At the time of publishing, Drake does not appear to have responded.

Fans will likely recall that this isn’t the first time he has been accused of using something without getting another celebrity’s permission this album cycle. Just last month, Halle Berry called the hitmaker out for using a photo of her to promote a new single.

She later said that she explicitly told him “no” when asked for permission.

Fans have also been speculating that Drake is dissing Rihanna on his new album, and we pulled together some of the lyrics they are using as proof.

Press play on Drake’s new song up top and revisit the Pet Shop Boys’ number below…