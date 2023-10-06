Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls &amp; More

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 3:25 pm

'Gen V' Creators Talk Graphic Exploding Penis Scene & Reveal if Liam's Giant Appendage is Real or CGI

'Gen V' Creators Talk Graphic Exploding Penis Scene & Reveal if Liam's Giant Appendage is Real or CGI

The creators of Prime Video’s Gen V are explaining that “c-cksplosion” and how they approached constructing a giant penis for the superhero sex scene.

In Episode 4 of the The Boys spinoff show, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) blacks out, and when she wakes up, Rufus (Alexander Calvert) is clearly about to assault her.

To protect herself, she uses her powers to swell Rufus’ penis, and, well, it ultimately explodes.

There’s also a sex scene in the first episode where Emma (Lizzie Broadway) shrinks and climbs on the comparatively enormous penis of Liam (Robert Bazzocchi).

Executive producers Eric Kripke and Michele Fazekas shared all the insider information during an interview with Variety.

Keep reading to find out more…

Michele explained, “We never came into this saying, ‘We want to top The Boys. That scene, yes, is about a c-cksplosion, but it came from a lot of women in my writers’ room who’ve gone to college and who’ve had these s-itty experiences with dudes in college, where you’re like, ‘Is this guy a predator?’ Feeling unsafe.”

“That’s where it came from, of young women going into college. We never start with the outrageous thing, we always start with the story.”

She noted that Rufus “was probably going to sexually assault her, and that’s why it’s fairly satisfying when that doesn’t go his way.”

As for the huge penis, Eric and Michele emphasized that it was not CGI.

It’s actually pretty common to go this route – lots of male actors have worn prosthetics on-screen in major films and TV shows.

“It’s not our style to CG a penis,” Eric said. “I think it’s important for verisimilitude that we create these penises practically. When we were writing the pilot, that scene, as shocking as it is, is about Emma’s self-esteem.”

He added, “It’s about being goaded and pressured into doing something sexually that she’s not comfortable with, and that really costs her something. Again, we’re never like, ‘Hey, we blew up a d-ck in The Boys so let’s have a tiny person climb a d-ck in this one.’ We’re always talking about, ‘She’s going through it’ and this was a bold way to dramatize that.”

The first Gen V reviews are in. Find out what critics are saying!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Amazon Prime
Posted to: Amazon Prime, Gen V

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr