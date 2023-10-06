'Gen V' Creators Talk Graphic Exploding Penis Scene & Reveal if Liam's Giant Appendage is Real or CGI

The creators of Prime Video’s Gen V are explaining that “c-cksplosion” and how they approached constructing a giant penis for the superhero sex scene.

In Episode 4 of the The Boys spinoff show, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) blacks out, and when she wakes up, Rufus (Alexander Calvert) is clearly about to assault her.

To protect herself, she uses her powers to swell Rufus’ penis, and, well, it ultimately explodes.

There’s also a sex scene in the first episode where Emma (Lizzie Broadway) shrinks and climbs on the comparatively enormous penis of Liam (Robert Bazzocchi).

Executive producers Eric Kripke and Michele Fazekas shared all the insider information during an interview with Variety.

Michele explained, “We never came into this saying, ‘We want to top The Boys. That scene, yes, is about a c-cksplosion, but it came from a lot of women in my writers’ room who’ve gone to college and who’ve had these s-itty experiences with dudes in college, where you’re like, ‘Is this guy a predator?’ Feeling unsafe.”

“That’s where it came from, of young women going into college. We never start with the outrageous thing, we always start with the story.”

She noted that Rufus “was probably going to sexually assault her, and that’s why it’s fairly satisfying when that doesn’t go his way.”

As for the huge penis, Eric and Michele emphasized that it was not CGI.

It’s actually pretty common to go this route – lots of male actors have worn prosthetics on-screen in major films and TV shows.

“It’s not our style to CG a penis,” Eric said. “I think it’s important for verisimilitude that we create these penises practically. When we were writing the pilot, that scene, as shocking as it is, is about Emma’s self-esteem.”

He added, “It’s about being goaded and pressured into doing something sexually that she’s not comfortable with, and that really costs her something. Again, we’re never like, ‘Hey, we blew up a d-ck in The Boys so let’s have a tiny person climb a d-ck in this one.’ We’re always talking about, ‘She’s going through it’ and this was a bold way to dramatize that.”

