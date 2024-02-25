Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The best in independent film and television were honored at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

Plenty of A-List stars were in attendance at the event on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Movies are only eligible for a Spirit Award if they have a budget of less than $30 million, so there are some awards favorites like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon that are not nominated.

American Fiction, May December, and Past Lives lead the pack this year with five nominations each.

Make sure to check out our post with photos of EVERY celeb who attended the event! Also check out our best dressed list.

Head inside to see the full list of winners…

Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners…

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

All of Us Strangers

Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

American Fiction

Producers: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair

May December

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon

Passages – WINNER

Producers: Michel Merkt, Saïd Ben Saïd

Past Lives

Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

We Grown Now

Producers: Minhal Baig, Joe Pirro



BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Director: Raven Jackson

Producers: Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Director: Tomás Gómez Bustillo

Producers: Gewan Brown, Amanda Freedman

Earth Mama

Director/Producer: Savanah Leaf

Producers: Sam Bisbee, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan, Cody Ryder

A Thousand and One – WINNER

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston

Upon Entry

Directors: Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez

Producers: Sergio Adrià, Carlos Juárez, Alba Sotorra, Carles Torras, Xosé Zapata



JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

The Artifice Girl

Director/Writer: Franklin Ritch

Producers: Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead

Cadejo Blanco

Director/Writer/Producer: Justin Lerner

Producers: Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, Jack Patrick Hurley

Fremont – WINNER

Director/Writer: Babak Jalali

Writer: Carolina Cavalli

Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner

Rotting in the Sun

Director/Writer: Sebastián Silva

Writer: Pedro Peirano

Producer: Jacob Wasserman

The Unknown Country

Director/Writer/Producer: Morrisa Maltz

Writer: Lily Gladstone

Writers/Producers: Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Vanara Taing

Producers: Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, Tommy Heitkamp



BEST DIRECTOR

Andrew Haigh

All of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes

May December

William Oldroyd

Eileen

Ira Sachs

Passages

Celine Song – WINNER

Past Lives



BEST SCREENPLAY

David Hemingson

The Holdovers

Cord Jefferson – WINNER

American Fiction

Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien

Birth/Rebirth

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott

Bottoms

Celine Song

Past Lives

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik – WINNER

May December

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt

Theater Camp

Tomás Gómez Bustillo

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Laurel Parmet

The Starling Girl

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez

Upon Entry

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Jessica Chastain

Memory

Greta Lee

Past Lives

Trace Lysette

Monica

Natalie Portman

May December

Judy Reyes

Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski

Passages

Andrew Scott

All of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor

A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright – WINNER

American Fiction

Teo Yoo

Past Lives

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Erika Alexander

American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown

American Fiction

Noah Galvin

Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway

Eileen

Glenn Howerton

BlackBerry

Marin Ireland

Eileen

Charles Melton

May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – WINNER

The Holdovers

Catalina Saavedra

Rotting in the Sun

Ben Whishaw

Passages

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Marshawn Lynch

Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire

Mountains

Tia Nomore

Earth Mama

Dominic Sessa – WINNER

The Holdovers

Anaita Wali Zada

Fremont

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Katelin Arizmendi

Monica

Eigil Bryld – WINNER

The Holdovers

Jomo Fray

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Pablo Lozano

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Pat Scola

We Grown Now



BEST EDITING

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux

Rotting in the Sun

Stephanie Filo

We Grown Now

Daniel Garber – WINNER

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Jon Philpot

Theater Camp

Emanuele Tiziani

Upon Entry



ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Showing Up – WINNER

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams



BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

Bye Bye Tiberias

Director: Lina Soualem

Producer: Jean-Marie Nizan

Four Daughters – WINNER

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Producer: Nadim Cheikhrouha

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Directors/Producers: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson

Producer: Tommy Oliver

Kokomo City

Director: D. Smith

Producers: Bill Butler, Harris Doran

The Mother of All Lies

Director/Producer: Asmae El Moudir



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

France

Director: Justine Triet

Godland

Denmark/Iceland

Director: Hlynur Pálmason

Mami Wata

Nigeria

Director: C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi

Tótem

Mexico

Director: Lila Avilés

The Zone of Interest

United Kingdom, Poland, USA

Director: Jonathan Glazer



PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 27th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton – WINNER

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 30th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Joanna Arnow

Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Laura Moss

Director of Birth/Rebirth

Monica Sorelle – WINNER

Director of Mountains



TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 29th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Set Hernandez – WINNER

Director of Unseen

Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli

Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States

Sierra Urich

Director of Joonam

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Executive Producers: Vinnie Malhotra, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Dawn Porter

Dear Mama – WINNER

Executive Producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3’ Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair

Murder in Big Horn

Executive Producers: Matthew Galkin, Vinnie Malhotra

Co-Executive Producers: Lisa Kalikow, Joshua Levine

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Executive Producers: Mindy Goldberg, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Zach Heinzerling, Krista Parris, Daniel Barban Levin, Felicia Rosario

Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

Wrestlers

Executive Producers: Greg Whiteley, Ryan O’Dowd

Co-Executive Producers: Alejandro Melendez, Adam Leibowitz

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Beef – WINNER

Creator/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin

Executive Producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich

Co-Executive Producers: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper

Dreaming Whilst Black

Creator/Executive Producer: Adjani Salmon

Creators: Maximilian Evans, Natasha Jatania, Laura Seixas

Executive Producers: Tanya Qureshi, Dhanny Joshi, Bal Samra, Thomas Stogdon

I’m a Virgo

Creator/Executive Producer: Boots Riley

Executive Producers: Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Jharrel Jerome, Rebecca Rivo

Co-Executive Producers: Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski

Jury Duty

Creators/Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky

Executive Producers: David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Nicholas Hatton, Cody Heller, Todd Schulman, Jake Szymanski, Andrew Weinberg

Slip

Creator/Executive Producer: Zoe Lister-Jones

Executive Producers: Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O’Connell Marsh, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Emma Corrin

A Murder at the End of the World

Dominique Fishback

Swarm

Betty Gilpin

Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome

I’m a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones

Slip

Bel Powley

A Small Light

Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez

Will Trent

Ali Wong – WINNER

Beef

Steven Yeun

Beef

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Murray Bartlett

The Last of Us

Billie Eilish

Swarm

Jack Farthing

Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman – WINNER

The Last of Us

Adina Porter

The Changeling

Lewis Pullman

Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safdie

The Curse

Luke Tennie

Shrinking

Olivia Washington

I’m a Virgo

Jessica Williams

Shrinking

BEST BREAKTRHOUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Clark Backo

The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti

All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon

Dreaming Whilst Black

Keivonn Montreal Woodard – WINNER

The Last of Us

Kara Young

I’m a Virgo

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Jury Duty – WINNER

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams