Ebon Moss-Bachrach Reveals 'The Fantastic Four' Cast Has Started a Group Chat!

The stars of Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie are already connecting!

The main cast was announced on February 14. Pedro Pascal will lead the group as Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm, who is otherwise known as the Invisible Woman.

Rounding out the Fantastic Four members are Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who will portray Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing, and Joseph Quinn, who is set to play Johnny Storm, the Human Torch.

Matt Shakman is set to direct The Fantastic Four.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Saturday (February 24), Ebon spilled on the cast’s new group chat!

“Pedro started a group text a couple days ago,” he shared.

On whether, the actors have decided on a “fun name” for the chat, Ebon offered some details.

“I have his number, so it says Pedro Pascal, and then there’s two +44 numbers. I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one is Joseph,” he stated.

Nonetheless, The Fantastic Four stars seem to be excited to get to know one another ahead of filming the highly-anticipated MCU project.

“Everybody said something,” Ebon added. “Everyone’s put a little image or a sticker or, you know, a GIF or something out there. So people are invested, I guess. No one’s being coy.”

Watch Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s full Jimmy Kimmel Live interview here…