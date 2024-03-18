Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Split

Lisa Vanderpump is breaking her silence on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s recent split.

Last month, Brittany, 35, announced that she and Jax, 44, had separated after nearly five years of marriage. The pair share son Cruz, who was born in April 2021.

In a new interview, Lisa, 63, admitted that she wasn’t actually shocked by the split.

Keep reading to find out more…“Everybody predicted that when they got married,” Lisa told E! News on Monday (March 18). “They said, ‘Oh this won’t last long,’ but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions.”

Lisa then recalled similar talk when she first married husband Ken Todd back in 1982.

“I know a lot of people say it’s inevitable, but when I walked down the aisle 42 years ago everybody shook their head and said, ‘This would never last,’” Lisa explained. “Ken being a bad boy in London and 16 years older than me. You go into it totally optimistic.”

However, when it comes to Jax and Brittany, Lisa suggested that Jax‘s previous cheating scandals may have been a contributing factor in his most recent split from Brittany.

“I don’t know what the reason was, but I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax’s bad behavior,” Lisa said. “I’m not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior.”

While she might not be surprised about Jax and Brittany‘s split, Lisa did say that she hopes they work things out for the sake of their son.

“It’s a shame when they have a child,” Lisa said. “Marriage isn’t easy and there’s always so many options in Hollywood and excuses and their egos involved. I think nearly everybody I know that was married on reality television has separated, except Ken and I.”

In another recent interview, Brittany shared some insight into why she and Jax split.