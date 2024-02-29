Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Separated After Almost 5 Years of Marriage

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently separated.

The 44-year-old reality star his 35-year-old wife, who both starred on Vanderpump Rules together, have been married since 2019 and share one child: a son named Cruz born in April 2021.

She announced on their joint podcast, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys.”

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she continued.

She continued that the separation is “still very hard to talk about.”

She continued, “I’m taking one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”

She asked listeners to “pray for us,” but added she thinks “everything will be just fine.”

This news comes just before their new Vanderpump spinoff series, The Valley, debuts on Bravo.