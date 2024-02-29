Thu, 29 February 2024 at 3:12 pm
Ariana Greenblatt's Colorful Hair Perfectly Complements Her New Coachtopia Campaign
- Ariana Greenblatt debuted a colorful new hair color in an ad campaign for Coachtopia - Just Jared Jr
- Bradley Cooper opened up about his earliest experiences with fatherhood – Celebitchy
- Is this what Jennifer Lopez‘s new documentary is really about?! – Popsugar
- Selena Gomez spilled the tea on the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Kyrre Kristoffersen Posted to: Ariana Greenblatt, Newsies