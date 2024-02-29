'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 2 - 7 Cast Members Returning, 2 Stars Joining!

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is coming back!

Season 2 of the hit FOX series is set to premiere on Tuesday (March 5) at 9 p.m. ET.

The procedural drama is set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person headed by detectives Jason Grant and Nikki Batista. Together with the MPU team, their job is to find the missing or abducted and reunite them with their loved ones. Jason and Nikki, once married, have a very personal connection to these cases as their own young son went missing and was never found. The emotional toll of their son’s disappearance blew up their marriage, but even though they’ve moved on, their bond remains.

In the second season’s premiere, Jason and Mike search the mountains for a missing couple, and Keith joins a trauma therapy group.

