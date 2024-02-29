One Away From 'EGOT': Every Star Who's Just 1 Award Removed From the Honor!
The EGOT is one of the most prestigious titles in all of Hollywood.
If you aren’t familiar with the acronym, it stands for “Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony” and references a person who has won all four of the major awards across all the mediums in the entertainment industry.
We’ve compiled the list of all of the stars who are close to EGOT status, meaning, they’re missing just one of the four!
Keep reading to find out more…
Every Star Who Needs the “Emmy”
Joel Grey
Justin Paul
Benj Pasek
Bruce Springsteen
Every Star Who Needs the “Grammy”
Ellen Burstyn
Jeremy Irons
Jessica Lange
Frances McDormand
Helen Mirren
Al Pacino
Vanessa Redgrave
Geoffrey Rush
Maggie Smith
Every Star Who Needs the “Oscar”
Dick Van Dyke
Cynthia Erivo
Anne Garefino
Hugh Jackman
John Kander
Alex Lacamoire
Cyndi Lauper
Katrina Lenk
Audra McDonald
Bette Midler
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Cynthia Nixon
Trey Parker
Ben Platt
Billy Porter
Ari’el Stachel
Marc Shaiman
Bill Sherman
Matt Stone
Charles Strouse
Lily Tomlin
David Yazbek
Every Star Who Needs the “Tony”
Adele
Julie Andrews
Burt Bacharach
Alan Bergman
Cher
Common
Eminem
Michael Giacchino
Ludwig Göransson
Brian Grazer
Hildur Guðnadóttir
H.E.R.
Ron Howard
Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Paul McCartney
James Moll
Randy Newman
Trent Reznor
Atticus Ross
Martin Scorsese
Ringo Starr
John Williams
Kate Winslet
Find out the latest star to become an EGOT, which happened last month!