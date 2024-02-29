One Away From 'EGOT': Every Star Who's Just 1 Award Removed From the Honor!

The EGOT is one of the most prestigious titles in all of Hollywood.

If you aren’t familiar with the acronym, it stands for “Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony” and references a person who has won all four of the major awards across all the mediums in the entertainment industry.

We’ve compiled the list of all of the stars who are close to EGOT status, meaning, they’re missing just one of the four!

Every Star Who Needs the “Emmy”

Joel Grey

Justin Paul

Benj Pasek

Bruce Springsteen

Every Star Who Needs the “Grammy”

Ellen Burstyn

Jeremy Irons

Jessica Lange

Frances McDormand

Helen Mirren

Al Pacino

Vanessa Redgrave

Geoffrey Rush

Maggie Smith

Every Star Who Needs the “Oscar”

Dick Van Dyke

Cynthia Erivo

Anne Garefino

Hugh Jackman

John Kander

Alex Lacamoire

Cyndi Lauper

Katrina Lenk

Audra McDonald

Bette Midler

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cynthia Nixon

Trey Parker

Ben Platt

Billy Porter

Ari’el Stachel

Marc Shaiman

Bill Sherman

Matt Stone

Charles Strouse

Lily Tomlin

David Yazbek

Every Star Who Needs the “Tony”

Adele

Julie Andrews

Burt Bacharach

Alan Bergman

Cher

Common

Eminem

Michael Giacchino

Ludwig Göransson

Brian Grazer

Hildur Guðnadóttir

H.E.R.

Ron Howard

Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Paul McCartney

James Moll

Randy Newman

Trent Reznor

Atticus Ross

Martin Scorsese

Ringo Starr

John Williams

Kate Winslet

