Oprah Winfrey Steps Down From WeightWatchers Board After Announcing Use of Weight-Loss Meds

Oprah Winfrey is stepping down from her role with WeightWatchers.

The 70-year-old media mogul announced plans to give up her spot on the company’s board after nearly a decade in the position. Her decision comes several months after she revealed that she’d been taking weight-loss medication.

She revealed what she’d be doing with her stocks and issued a statement about the decision.

According to Variety, Oprah informed WeightWatchers‘ shareholders about her decision during a meeting this month.

When she joined the board in 2015, she owned a 10% stake in the company. She now owns approximately 1.4% of the company and plans to donate the stock to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Her remaining stocks are estimated to be worth less than $4 million.

“I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity,” Oprah shared in a statement.

WeightWatchers stressed that the decision wasn’t due to a discrepancy with the company.

“Her decision was not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices,” they said.

