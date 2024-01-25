Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' & Another the Love of Her Life!)

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Thu, 25 January 2024

Ozempic is becoming Hollywood’s biggest trend.

The once-a-week injectable medication was made to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar, but is also known for its weight loss effects, which some celebrities have used for that reason…and that reason alone.

Despite Ozempic becoming a growing weight loss tool, a plastic surgeon confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2023 that it was never meant for people who are near their ideal weight, and that “it’s not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss.”

Regardless, some stars have once and/or still take Ozempic for weight loss. Others have spoken out when accused of taking the drug. With that in mind, we’re looking at celebrities who’ve denied and admitted to taking Ozempic.

Find out what the celebrities have said about Ozempic…

