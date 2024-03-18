Top Stories
Mon, 18 March 2024

'Rebel Moon 2' Trailer Promises Action-Packed Space Battles - Watch Now!

The official trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is here!

The sequel to 2023′s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will see Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and more return to Zack Snyder‘s action-packed sci-fi fantasy universe.

Here’s the synopsis: “Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

Keep reading to watch the trailer…

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will premiere on Netflix on April 19.

Watch the full official trailer here, and see some first images in the gallery…
