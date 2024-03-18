Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers from Reality Steve Revealed Before Finale

Fans Concerned for Kate Middleton Might Want to See This New Video

Paul Mescal &amp; Ayo Edebiri Spark Romance Rumors With St. Patrick's Day Selfie Together

Mon, 18 March 2024 at 10:40 pm

'The Bachelor' Final 2 Revealed for 2024 Season, Joey Eliminates One Woman After Last Week's Cliffhanger

Last week’s episode of The Bachelor ended on a cliffhanger and we never got to see who entered the final two, but now we know the results.

During the “Women Tell All” episode, which aired on Monday (March 18), the footage from the fantasy suites week was shown.

Joey traveled to Mexico with his final three women and they all went to the fantasy suite with him. In the end, he had to choose two ladies to continue to the final two round, where they will get to meet his family.

So, who is in the final two? And who got eliminated?

Browse through the slideshow to see the results…

Photos: ABC
