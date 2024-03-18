Pedro Pascal Explains How 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Saved His Acting Career

Pedro Pascal is revealing what saved his acting career!

The 48-year-old star has been open about his past financial struggles. Back in April 2023, Sarah Paulson detailed how she supported Pedro when he was an up-and-coming actor.

While attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in February, Pedro explained how he wouldn’t be where he is today without Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Last of Us star told Entertainment Tonight that the residual check he received for his single-episode role as Eddie in 1999 helped him stay afloat.

“We’re talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting a surgery, paying my rent when I had less than $7 in my account, and a residual from ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ showed up and saved the day, and literally is the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up,”

If you missed it, Pedro Pascal shared an update on The Last of Us season 2!