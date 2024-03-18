Christina Aguilera Looks So Fierce in Corset & Mini-Skirt at Clarins Launch Event

Christina Aguilera is looking fiercer than ever for her latest appearance!

The 43-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” singer wore a sheer corset top and a mini-skirt while performing at the Clarins Multi-Active Launch Event on Friday (March 15) in Los Angeles.

Clarins sought to bring back the Y2K era at the party, which was attended by Lindsay Lohan, Jesse Metcalfe, Carter Jenkins, Keleigh Teller, Caylee Cowan, Abigail Breslin, Madison Pettis, Samantha Hanratty, and more.

A very famous couple made a rare public appearance at the event as well!

The new Multi-Active Day + Night collection is a “glow-boosting, line-smoothing duo that works 24/7 to tackle the first signs of aging, including those brought on by stress and fatigue, a phenomenon known as Stress Aging.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the event…