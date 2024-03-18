Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers from Reality Steve Revealed Before Finale

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers from Reality Steve Revealed Before Finale

Fans Concerned for Kate Middleton Might Want to See This New Video

Fans Concerned for Kate Middleton Might Want to See This New Video

Paul Mescal &amp; Ayo Edebiri Spark Romance Rumors With St. Patrick's Day Selfie Together

Paul Mescal & Ayo Edebiri Spark Romance Rumors With St. Patrick's Day Selfie Together

Mon, 18 March 2024 at 11:36 pm

Christina Aguilera Looks So Fierce in Corset & Mini-Skirt at Clarins Launch Event

Christina Aguilera Looks So Fierce in Corset & Mini-Skirt at Clarins Launch Event

Christina Aguilera is looking fiercer than ever for her latest appearance!

The 43-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” singer wore a sheer corset top and a mini-skirt while performing at the Clarins Multi-Active Launch Event on Friday (March 15) in Los Angeles.

Clarins sought to bring back the Y2K era at the party, which was attended by Lindsay Lohan, Jesse Metcalfe, Carter Jenkins, Keleigh Teller, Caylee Cowan, Abigail Breslin, Madison Pettis, Samantha Hanratty, and more.

A very famous couple made a rare public appearance at the event as well!

The new Multi-Active Day + Night collection is a “glow-boosting, line-smoothing duo that works 24/7 to tackle the first signs of aging, including those brought on by stress and fatigue, a phenomenon known as Stress Aging.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 01
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 02
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 03
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 04
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 05
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 06
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 07
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 08
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 09
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 10
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 11
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 12
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 13
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 14
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 15
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 16
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 17
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 18
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 19
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 20
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 21
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 22
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 23
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 24
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 25
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 26
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 27
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 28
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 29
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 30
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 31
christina aguilera performs at clarins event 32

Photos: Getty, BFA
Posted to: Abigail Breslin, Carter Jenkins, Caylee Cowan, Christina Aguilera, Jesse Metcalfe, Keleigh Sperry, Keleigh Teller, Lindsay Lohan, Madison Pettis, Samantha Hanratty