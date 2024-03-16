Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song put their love for one another on full display on the red carpet during a very rare appearance.

The 35-year-old Disney Channel star and 43-year-old Home Alone icon got dressed up in their Y2K best to attend Clarins’ new product launch party at Private Residence on Friday night (March 15) in Los Angeles.

It marked their first red carpet appearance since December, when they brought their two young sons to Macaulay‘s Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

While on the red carpet, Brenda reflected on when she feels her most beautiful, and the answer had to do with Macaulay.

“I think he’s the one that really made me feel the most beautiful when I’m about to go to bed and I have nothing on my face and I’m so tired,” Brenda told People on the red carpet. “We’re about to watch some really silly thing on TV, and he looks at me, and [I’m like], ‘He makes me feel so confident.’ ”

She continued, joking, “I have someone who makes me feel beautiful without a stitch of makeup on, because he has to sit through my 20-minute self-care at night.”

It is so good to see them out again, and we hope that they had an incredible night!

