11 Celebrities Who Have Regretted Tattoos (Some Have Tattoos of Famous Exes That They've Removed or Kept!)

So many celebrities have turned their bodies into art by getting tattooed, and some of them have lived to regert (yes, we know what we did there) the decisions.

We rounded up 11 celebrities who have gotten tattoos that they’ve since rethought. Some of the disliked tattoos are tributes to exes, others are spelled wrong and some are just… cringe.

How have they handed the mistake tattoos? Some celebrities have lasered them off. Others have come to live with their decisions.

One star even revealed that his wife is encouraging him to keep his instead of removing them.

Scroll through the slideshow to see 10 stars with some tattoo regrets…