Michael Keaton Reveals What Jenna Ortega is Really Like on Set of 'Beetlejuice' Sequel

Michael Keaton opened up about working with Jenna Ortega on the set of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The actor is reprising his starring role in the sequel to the 1988 classic, and Jenna is joining the cast playing a mysterious character named Astrid. We don’t know much about her yet other than that she is Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder)’s child.

In a new interview, Michael reflected on what the young actress brought to the table when she arrived on set.

“Oh man, she’s good, she’s just got it, you know? She’s got the tone,” he gushed to ET. “She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She’s really special.”

Jenna has spilled a little bit of tea about what to expect from her character in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

We recently got a first look at the movie in the form of a teaser poster. We’ll hopefully learn more soon!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on September 6, 2024.