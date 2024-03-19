Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach & Matty Matheson Spotted Filming 'The Bear' Season 3 in Chicago

The stars of The Bear are back at work!

Filming of the Emmy-winning Hulu series’ third and fourth seasons are officially underway. Jeremy Allen White, Ebon-Moss Bachrach, and Matty Matheson were all spotted on set on Monday (March 18) in Chicago.

On Thursday (March 14), it was reported that The Bear‘s next two seasons will be shot back-to-back.

The same day, Jeremy and Abby Elliott were photographed filming the show at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. See all the photos here!

The Bear season 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on Hulu in June.

If you missed the big news, Ebon Moss-Bachrach was recently cast in an upcoming Marvel movie!

Also, find out which shows have been renewed and cancelled by Hulu so far in 2024.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Matty Matheson on the set of The Bear…