Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends &amp; Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse &amp; Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 12:20 am

Jeremy Allen White & Abby Elliott Film 'The Bear' Season Three at Chicago Airport

Jeremy Allen White & Abby Elliott Film 'The Bear' Season Three at Chicago Airport

Jeremy Allen White is spending another day on set of The Bear.

The 33-year-old Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe winner filmed scenes for the upcoming third season of the award-winning FX series with his on-screen sister Abby Elliott on Wednesday afternoon (March 13) at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy Allen White

For their time on set, Jeremy wore a dark green jacket with tan trousers while Abby, 36, bundled up in a purple coat, jeans, and navy booties.

Earlier this week, Jeremy and Abby were seen filming scenes with a ton of their co-stars outside of a church.

In a recent interview, Jeremy shared some insight into season three!

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott filming at the airport…
Just Jared on Facebook
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 01
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 02
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 03
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 04
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 05
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 06
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 07
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 08
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 09
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 10
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 11
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 12
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 13
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 14
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 15
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 16
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 17
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 18
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 19
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 20
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 21
jeremy allen white abby elliott film the bear at ohare airport 22

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Abby Elliott, Jeremy Allen White, The Bear