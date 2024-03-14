Jeremy Allen White & Abby Elliott Film 'The Bear' Season Three at Chicago Airport

Jeremy Allen White is spending another day on set of The Bear.

The 33-year-old Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe winner filmed scenes for the upcoming third season of the award-winning FX series with his on-screen sister Abby Elliott on Wednesday afternoon (March 13) at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy Allen White

For their time on set, Jeremy wore a dark green jacket with tan trousers while Abby, 36, bundled up in a purple coat, jeans, and navy booties.

Earlier this week, Jeremy and Abby were seen filming scenes with a ton of their co-stars outside of a church.

In a recent interview, Jeremy shared some insight into season three!

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott filming at the airport…