Jeremy Allen White & Abby Elliott Film 'The Bear' Season Three at Chicago Airport
Jeremy Allen White is spending another day on set of The Bear.
The 33-year-old Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe winner filmed scenes for the upcoming third season of the award-winning FX series with his on-screen sister Abby Elliott on Wednesday afternoon (March 13) at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill.
For their time on set, Jeremy wore a dark green jacket with tan trousers while Abby, 36, bundled up in a purple coat, jeans, and navy booties.
Earlier this week, Jeremy and Abby were seen filming scenes with a ton of their co-stars outside of a church.
In a recent interview, Jeremy shared some insight into season three!
