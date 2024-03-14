Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends &amp; Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse &amp; Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 12:10 am

The Kardashian-Jenner Family's Oldest & Newest Red Carpet Pics, Compared! See How the Famous Family Changed Over the Years

The children of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have spent most of their lives in the public eye, and we’ve watched them grow up.

They’re fixtures on the red carpet now in 2024, but Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been attending events with their famous parents from a young age.

Sure, we’ve gotten an up close and personal look at their evolution through the lens of their reality shows. However, the changes over the years are particularly evident when you compare their first red carpet appearance to their most recent one.

From Kris Jenner‘s red carpet debut back in 1990 to Kylie‘s most recent outing, we did some digging to compile those pics for you.

Here’s a teaser: One family member hasn’t attended a red carpet event in years. Four of them just walked the same red carpet together earlier this week!

Scroll through the oldest and newest photos of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Slideshow, the kardashians