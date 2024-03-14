The Kardashian-Jenner Family's Oldest & Newest Red Carpet Pics, Compared! See How the Famous Family Changed Over the Years

The children of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have spent most of their lives in the public eye, and we’ve watched them grow up.

They’re fixtures on the red carpet now in 2024, but Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been attending events with their famous parents from a young age.

Sure, we’ve gotten an up close and personal look at their evolution through the lens of their reality shows. However, the changes over the years are particularly evident when you compare their first red carpet appearance to their most recent one.

From Kris Jenner‘s red carpet debut back in 1990 to Kylie‘s most recent outing, we did some digging to compile those pics for you.

Here’s a teaser: One family member hasn’t attended a red carpet event in years. Four of them just walked the same red carpet together earlier this week!

Scroll through the oldest and newest photos of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on the red carpet…