'The Bear' Season 3 Set Photos Feature Major Spoiler as Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri & More Film for FX Show

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you aren’t caught up on The Bear!

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are hard at work on season three of The Bear!

The Emmy-winning co-stars filmed scenes for the upcoming season of their award-winning FX series on Monday morning (March 11) in Chicago, Ill.

Fellow cast members also seen on set included Lionel Boyce, Edwin Lee Gibson, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Corey Hendrix, and Abby Elliott.

Keep reading to find out more…The cast was all dressed in black as they filmed what appeared to be a funeral scene outside of a church.

The funeral is presumably for Lionel‘s character Marcus’ mom, who died in the season two finale.

Find out when The Bear will be returning for season three!

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of the actors filming The Bear season three…