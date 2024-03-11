Top Stories
Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission &amp; More

Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission & More

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 2:30 pm

RuPaul Steps Down as Host of a 'Drag Race' Series, 1 Star Will Replace Her!

Continue Here »

RuPaul Steps Down as Host of a 'Drag Race' Series, 1 Star Will Replace Her!

RuPaul is taking a break from one RuPaul’s Drag Race international edition!

The 63-year-old host of the internationally acclaimed drag race competition series will be stepping down as the host of the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 4, based in Australasia.

And now, one of the panelists will be stepping up to take on the hosting duties!

Click through to find out who’s taking over…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WOW Presents Plus , Getty
Posted to: Michelle Visage, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race, Television