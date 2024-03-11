Kim Kardashian & Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr Head to Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars Party Together

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are partying the night away!

After they walked the red carpet separately at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (March 10), the rumored couple was seen leaving the venue together as they headed over to Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s Oscars party.

Kim, 43, and Odell, 31, were seen laughing and keeping close as walked over to their ride. The pair were joined by Kim‘s close friend and business associate Tracy Romulus.

If you didn’t know, Kim and Odell first sparked dating rumors last year when she attended his 31st birthday party.

Then last month, the two were photographed together for the first time while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

A source also shared some insight into their relationship!

Click through the gallery inside for 40+ pictures of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. stepping out on Oscars night…