Top Stories
Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission &amp; More

Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission & More

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 2:06 pm

Kim Kardashian & Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr Head to Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars Party Together

Kim Kardashian & Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr Head to Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars Party Together

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are partying the night away!

After they walked the red carpet separately at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (March 10), the rumored couple was seen leaving the venue together as they headed over to Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s Oscars party.

Kim, 43, and Odell, 31, were seen laughing and keeping close as walked over to their ride. The pair were joined by Kim‘s close friend and business associate Tracy Romulus.

If you didn’t know, Kim and Odell first sparked dating rumors last year when she attended his 31st birthday party.

Then last month, the two were photographed together for the first time while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

A source also shared some insight into their relationship!

Click through the gallery inside for 40+ pictures of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. stepping out on Oscars night…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 01
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 02
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 03
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 04
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 05
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 06
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 07
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 08
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 09
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 10
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 11
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 12
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 13
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 14
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 15
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 16
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 17
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 18
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 19
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 20
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 21
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 22
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 23
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 24
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 25
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 26
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 27
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 28
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 29
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 30
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 31
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 32
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 33
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 34
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 35
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 36
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 37
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 38
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 39
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 40
kim kardashian odell beckham jr head to beyonce oscars party 41

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr