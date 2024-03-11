Top Stories
Mon, 11 March 2024 at 1:30 am

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Both Attend Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 Amid Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Both Attend Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 Amid Dating Rumors

Rumored couple Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are enjoying a night out!

The 43-year-old reality star and the 31-year-old pro football player posed separately on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

For the event, Kim donned a white dress with a dramatic point in the front while Odell sported a black leather outfit.

Kim‘s younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner along with mom Kris Jenner were also in attendance at the party! You can see what they wore here.

If you didn’t know, Kim and Odell first sparked dating rumors last year when she attended his 31st birthday party.

Then last month, the two were photographed together for the first time while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

Find out what an insider recently shared about their relationship!

FYI: Kim is wearing a Balenciaga dress.

Browse through the gallery inside for 20+ photos of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. on the red carpet…
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 01
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 02
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 03
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 04
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 05
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 06
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 07
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 08
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 09
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 10
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 11
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 12
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 13
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 14
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 15
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 16
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 17
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 18
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 19
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 20
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 21
kim kardashian odell beckham jr vanity fair party 22
Photos: Getty Images
