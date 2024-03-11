Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Both Attend Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 Amid Dating Rumors

Rumored couple Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are enjoying a night out!

The 43-year-old reality star and the 31-year-old pro football player posed separately on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the event, Kim donned a white dress with a dramatic point in the front while Odell sported a black leather outfit.

Kim‘s younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner along with mom Kris Jenner were also in attendance at the party! You can see what they wore here.

If you didn’t know, Kim and Odell first sparked dating rumors last year when she attended his 31st birthday party.

Then last month, the two were photographed together for the first time while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

FYI: Kim is wearing a Balenciaga dress.

