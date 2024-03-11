Jennifer Lawrence Goes Sheer, Wears Vintage Dress With Long Train to Oscars 2024 Afterparty

Jennifer Lawrence changed up her look and prepared to party the night away at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. after a star-studded night at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The 33-year-old Oscar winner took the stage during the ceremony on Sunday (March 10) to help present the award for Best Actress, which went to Emma Stone. She was joined by fellow previous Best Actress winners Sally Field, Jessica Lange, Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh for the occasion.

After the show concluded, she slipped into a sheer dress with a floral pattern and a long train and mingled with stars including Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves.

Jennifer‘s look included a matching bolero, and she wore her hair in a stylish updo.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Givenchy FW96 Couture.

