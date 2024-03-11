Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 1:19 am

Demi Moore Poses With Her 3 Daughters at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Demi Moore Poses With Her 3 Daughters at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

It was a family affair for Demi Moore while stepping out at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 61-year-old actress was joined by her three daughters – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah – on the red carpet at the annual Oscars after party.

Demi, Rumer and Tallulah all opted for strapless gowns for the event, while Scout chose a look that went over her shoulders.

Check out more stars who were in attendance at the Oscars party!

A few days prior, Rumer and Tallulah stepped out for the Versace Icons party in Los Angeles.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Rumer and Scout joined Demi at the Frankie Shop x Crosby Studios LA pop-up installation opening.

FYI: Demi is wearing Chopard jewelry.

Check out more photos of Demi Moore and her daughters at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party…
Just Jared on Facebook
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 01
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 02
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 03
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 04
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 05
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 06
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 07
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 08
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 09
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 10
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 11
demi moore poses with her daughters at vanity fair oscars party 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis