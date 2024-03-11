Demi Moore Poses With Her 3 Daughters at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

It was a family affair for Demi Moore while stepping out at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 61-year-old actress was joined by her three daughters – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah – on the red carpet at the annual Oscars after party.

Demi, Rumer and Tallulah all opted for strapless gowns for the event, while Scout chose a look that went over her shoulders.

A few days prior, Rumer and Tallulah stepped out for the Versace Icons party in Los Angeles.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Rumer and Scout joined Demi at the Frankie Shop x Crosby Studios LA pop-up installation opening.

FYI: Demi is wearing Chopard jewelry.

