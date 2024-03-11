Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Cozy Up On Red Carpet at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif!

The 43-year-old Everything I Thought I Was crooner and the 42-year-old actress posed for photos together on the red carpet at the event.

He opted for a classic black suit, while she selected a royal blue dress with dramatic sleeves. Jessica wore her hair in loose waves and accessorized with beautiful jewels.

If you missed it, Justin recently shared a rare glimpse at his children while celebrating a special day for Jessica. He also teased a major detail about his forthcoming album!

Everything I Thought It Was drops on March 15.

FYI: Justin is wearing Fendi. Jessica is wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes.

