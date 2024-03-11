Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 12:47 am

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Join Mom Kris Jenner at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Join Mom Kris Jenner at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

The Jenner ladies are stepping out on Oscars night!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner posed separately on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

For the event, Kendall, 28, wore a black lace dress while Kylie, 26, donned a red sequined with a white floral design.

Kris Jenner, in a nude-colored and diamond-covered dress, and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble also attended the party.

If you didn’t know there’s been a major update regarding Kendall‘s love life!

FYI: Kendall is wearing a John Galliano for Maison Margiela dress. Kylie is wearing a Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. Kris is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner arriving at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 01
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 02
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 03
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 04
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 05
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 06
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 07
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 08
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 09
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 10
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 11
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 12
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 13
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 14
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 15
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 16
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 17
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 18
kendall jenner kylie jenner kris jenner vanity fair oscars party 19

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner