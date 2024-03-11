Kendall & Kylie Jenner Join Mom Kris Jenner at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

The Jenner ladies are stepping out on Oscars night!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner posed separately on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the event, Kendall, 28, wore a black lace dress while Kylie, 26, donned a red sequined with a white floral design.

Kris Jenner, in a nude-colored and diamond-covered dress, and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble also attended the party.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a John Galliano for Maison Margiela dress. Kylie is wearing a Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. Kris is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

