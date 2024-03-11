Tan France & Bobby Berk Attend Opposing Oscars 2024 Parties Amid Feud Rumors

Tan France and Bobby Berk are celebrating the 2024 Academy Awards at opposing parties amid rumors of a feud.

If you missed it, in late 2023 Bobby announced that he would be departing Queer Eye, the popular Netflix series that he starred in with Tan, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Kamaro Brown. The rest of the castmates will continue with the show, and he has been replaced.

Earlier this year, Bobby confirmed that he and Tan had “a situation” that led to some sort of falling out. Rumors picked up speed again in March amid a report about Queer Eye that alleged Tan campaigned to get Bobby recast. He denied the allegations.

When it was time to celebrate the Oscars on Sunday (March 10), the former costars did so at different venues.

Bobby celebrated at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif. Meanwhile, Tan was spotted at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

If you missed it, the recent report accused another Queer Eye star of “abusive” behavior.

