Bobby Berk Confirms Tan France Feud Rumors, Explains Why He's Exiting 'Queer Eye'

Bobby Berk is opening up about the rumors about him and Tan France having tension.

Bobby told Vanity Fair, “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show.”

He added, “It was something personal that had been brewing —and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

Fans first thought there might be drama when they’d noticed Bobby unfollowed Tan.

He added, “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”

He added, “I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob (France’s husband) and the kids. I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound.”

About why he’s exiting the show, he added, “We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back. I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO ’cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it.”

He said they all seemed ready to move on when their contracts were up. However, before the contract deadline, the others decided they would return.

“All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those. I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on — that’s why I left,” he said.

He did say he was not happy “for a second” about the news.



Queer Eye was renewed for a ninth season a few months back.