Thu, 25 January 2024 at 5:08 pm

Awkwafina & Natasha Lyonne Reunite at Launch Party for New Tory Burch Store

Awkwafina & Natasha Lyonne Reunite at Launch Party for New Tory Burch Store

Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina reunited at a fashionable event!

If you were unaware, the duo shared the screen in an episode of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and Natasha even directed an episode of the show back in 2019.

Clearly, they’ve remained close over the years.

The actresses posed for photos together while attending a launch party for a new Tory Burch concept store in Los Angeles on Wednesday (January 24). The store (located on Melrose Avenue) will be open through the remainder of 2024 and was created in collaboration with Humberto Leon.

So many stars were in attendance for the launch, and we’ve got pics of them all!

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every celebrity at the event…

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Awkwafina

Awkwafina

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones

Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King

Lukita Maxwell

Lukita Maxwell

Beatrice Granno

Beatrice Granno

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis

Olivia Perez

Olivia Perez

Salem Mitchell

Salem Mitchell

Emma Brooks

Emma Brooks

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Marta Pozzan

Marta Pozzan

Lydia Night

Lydia Night

Humberto Leon and Tory Burch with Awkwafina and Natasha Lyonne

Humberto Leon and Tory Burch with Awkwafina and Natasha Lyonne

Scroll through even more photos from the event in the gallery…
Photos: Marc Patrick/BFA
Posted to: Aja Naomi King, Annabelle Wallis, Awkwafina, Beatrice Granno, Dree Hemingway, Dylan Mulvaney, Emma Brooks, Humberto Leon, Kathryn Newton, Lukita Maxwell, Lydia Night, Marta Pozzan, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Perez, Rashida Jones, Salem Mitchell, Tory Burch