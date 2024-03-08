Tan France Responds to Accusations He Campaigned to Get Bobby Berk Fired from 'Queer Eye'

Tan France is setting the record straight on that bombshell Queer Eye exposé.

Rolling Stone recently published an article claiming that Tan, 40, campaigned to get Bobby Berk fired from the award-winning Netflix series so that close friend Jeremiah Brent could get the job.

Following the accusations, Tan took to Instagram to respond.

Keep reading to find out more…“My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired,” Tan shared in video posted on Friday (March 8).

“Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting,” Tan continued. “I didn’t put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job.”

Tan went on to say that he’s “so happy” that Jeremiah, 39, landed the role on Queer Eye, adding, “I think they are going to be incredible on the show.”

He also reiterated, “I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else.”

After announcing his exit from the show, Bobby, 42, confirmed that he and Tan were feuding.

The Rolling Stone article also claims that another Queer Eye star is “abusive” and has “rage issues.”