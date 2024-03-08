Ariana Grande & Evan Peters Move On From Heartbreak In Her 'we can't be friends (wait for your love)' Music Video

Ariana Grande is moving on from a broken heart in the music video for her new single “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).”

The 30-year-old pop star unleashed her new album eternal sunshine on Friday (March 8). She celebrated the occasion with the new visual, which co-stars Evan Peters and pulls inspiration from Jim Carey‘s movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Head inside to watch the music video…

In it, Ariana plays a character named Peaches who schedules an appointment at Brighter Days Inc. The goal? To erase memories of her time with her ex, played by Evan.

The emotional video, directed by Christian Breslauer, documents the challenges of moving on after heartbreak and the pain of letting go. However it, also captures the exes coming out on the other side.

Fans already have a lot of theories about who Ariana is singing about on the song.

If you missed it, Ariana revealed if she’d be hitting the road on tour to support the album.

Press play on Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” music video below…