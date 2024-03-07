Top Stories
Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery &amp; Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres &amp; Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use &amp; Demands Retraction

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 3:33 pm

Ariana Grande's Apple Music Interview: Living With Anxiety, Meeting Jim Carrey, Taking Time Away From Music to Heal & When She'll Tour Again

Ariana Grande's Apple Music Interview: Living With Anxiety, Meeting Jim Carrey, Taking Time Away From Music to Heal & When She'll Tour Again

Ariana Grande is opening up about her new record, her life, and what’s next.

The 30-year-old music superstar talked to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a new interview ahead of the release of her new album, eternal sunshine.

Throughout the conversation, she spoke about what to expect from Wicked, her favorite songs off of her new album, meeting Jim Carrey, taking time away from music to heal, touring, and much more.

Click through to find out what Ariana Grande had to say…

