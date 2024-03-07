Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood - See Photos of 100+ Celebs in Attendance!

So many stars graced the red carpet outside Bar Marmont on Wednesday night (March 6) to attend Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood.

The celebrity packed guestlist featured the likes of Barry Keoghan, Hunter Schafer and Charles Melton. That’s barely scratching the surface, though.

We pulled together photos of more than 100 stars on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see all of the photos from Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood…

Barry Keoghan FYI: Barry is wearing Amiri FW24 RTW.

Hunter Schafer FYI: Hunter is wearing Prada SS13 RTW.

Evan Ross Katz

Aria Mia Loberti

Reece Feldman

Derek Luh

Sammi Hanratty

Asa Germann

Dallas James Liu

Charles Melton

Sherry Cola

Jameela Jamil FYI: Jameela is wearing David Koma.

Colton Underwood

Olivia Ponton FYI: Olivia is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Josh Richards

Katie Douglas

Francesca Scorsese

Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca

Griffin Gluck

Antonia Gentry

Ava Phillippe

Delaney Rowe

Johnny Sibilly

Ashby Gentry

Thomasin McKenzie

Adam DiMarco

Lucy Hale

Lily Singh

Coco Jones FYI: Coco is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Sophie Thatcher

Beatrice Granno FYI: Beatrice is wearing Moschino.

Ji-young Yoo

Heather McMahan

Tony Revolori

Ross Lynch

Eugene Lee Yang

Stanley Simons

Cameron Monaghan

Nico Greetham

Percy Hynes White

Trace Lysette

Charlotte Lawrence and Charlotte D’Alessio

Noah Beck

Dylan Mulvaney

Raff Law

Shannon Thornton

Liza Soberano

Lukas Gage

Nell Verlaque

Imogen Waterhouse

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Lukita Maxwell FYI: Lukita is wearing Casadei.

Nikki Rodriguez

Noah LaLonde

Benito Skinner

Charli XCX FYI: Charli is wearing Petar Petrov and Piferi.

Gus Kenworth

Trevor Jackson

River Gallo

Ross Butler

Darren Barnet

Zane Phillips FYI: Zane is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Emma Kenney

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Alexandra Shipp

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Bailee Madison FYI: Bailee is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Mamoudou Athie

Olivia Washington

Lana Condor

Lorraine Nicholson

Inde Navarrette FYI: Inde is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Maggie Rogers

Rachel Matthews

Archie Madekwe FYI: Archie is wearing Lanvin.

Megan Suri

Alisha Wainwright

Liana Liberato

Joshua Bassett FYI: Joshua is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Anna Baryshnikov

AnnaSophia Robb

Jordan Firstman

Auli’i Cravalho FYI: Auli’i is wearing Rick Owens.

Lexi Underwood

Sam Corlett

Justice Smith

Richa Moorjani

Ian Ousley FYI: Ian is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Froy Gutierrez

Miss Benny

Clark Backo

Diego Tinoco

Brandon Perea

Nicholas Galitzine

Josie Totah FYI: Josie is wearing Paul Andrew.

Keyla Monterroso

Ashley Liao

Clara McGregor

Felix Mallard

Michael Cimino

Ty Simpkins

Charlie Hall

Mason Gooding FYI: Mason is wearing David Yurman.

Tori Kelly

Johnny Sequoyah

Logan Shroyer

Alok Vaid-Menon

Anthony De La Torre

Shameik Moore FYI: Shameik is wearing Amiri.

Mitchell Hoog

Gavin Leatherwood

Zackary Momoh

Owen Thiele

Carter Gregory

Olivia Holt

Zak Steiner

Drake Rodger