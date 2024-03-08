Cillian Murphy Responds After Pierce Brosnan Says He Should Take Over James Bond

Fans are still waiting to find out what actor will become the next James Bond. However, a former 007 star has cast his vote and selected Cillian Murphy as his successor.

While attending the Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday (March 7), former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan told BBC that he could see the Oppenheimer star in the role.

“Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty’s Secret Service,” he told the outlet. Does Cillian agree? He weighed in on the red carpet at the event.

“I think I’m a bit old for that,” Cillian said in response, via People.

Pierce is an expert on James Bond. He took over the role in 1995′s GoldenEye and played the iconic spy in four movies, ending with 2002′s Die Another Day. After that, Daniel Craig took over

While we don’t know who will play James Bond next, we pulled together all of the casting rumors that have circulated recently.

