Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Album Stream & Download - Listen to Her First Album in 4 Years!

Ariana Grande is BACK with new music!!!

The 30-year-old singer and Wicked star just dropped her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, her first LP in four years.

Her latest effort was created during the SAG-AFTRA strike when she jumped in the studio to just see what would happen. It consists of 13 songs, including previously released “yes, and,” and sits at just 35 minutes and 32 seconds.

Ariana has recently apologized for the album being so short.

“I did not plan to [release music], I didn’t have the goal to make an album. I actually was really opposed to coming out with music until after Wicked, either both parts or just the one part,” Ariana shared on the Zach Sang Show. “I wasn’t sure how it would feel but as soon as the strike began, I came to New York and just for fun, just to see how it would feel… and it all just kind of started pouring out.”

Ariana also says that the new album is “incredibly human” and it’s a concept album touching on the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Download Eternal Sunshine on iTunes or you can stream it below…