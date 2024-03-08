Who is 'We Can't Be Friends' About? Lyrics for Ariana Grande's Song Revealed & Fans Have Theories

Ariana Grande‘s second single from the Eternal Sunshine album is “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” and fans will definitely be trying to figure out who she is singing about on the song.

The 30-year-old singer could be singing about several different people and there are already some fan theories spreading on social media.

“We can’t be friends / But I’d like to just pretend / You cling to your papers and pens / Wait until you like me again / Wait for your love / My love, I’ll wait for your love,” Ariana sings on the chorus.

While some fans think that the song might not be about one specific person, the music video teaser trailer provides a clue.

In the trailer for the music video, Ariana is seen signing a contract that reads, “You have given extensive thought behind your decision and give ‘Brighter Days Inc.’ the exclusive permission to remove this person completely from your memory.”

So, who could the song be about?

The most obvious choice would be Ariana‘s ex-husband Dalton Gomez. They announced their separation back in July 2023.

Since Ariana is singing about waiting for this person to love her, fans also think that she could be singing about current boyfriend Ethan Slater. Perhaps these were her feelings before they were in a relationship and express how she didn’t feel she could be “just” friends with him.

why do i feel like we can’t be friends is about the media ??? in some way ??? — becca 💋 (@GIMMETHEMBABlES) March 8, 2024

We can’t be friends is the most heartbreaking banger I have ever heard!!! She’s talking about her fans😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oYypR9evi5 — AzhiaRenee❤️ (@azhia_ellis) March 8, 2024

okay I LOVED, we can't be friends – the highlight of the album and I'm pretty sure it's about Ethan Slater's ex wife and I know are was very inspired by Robyn's Dancing On My Own / Call Your Girlfriend. — Itef (@iteff) March 8, 2024

we’re on the same page that we can’t be friends is about a girl right… — kensi 💗🌼🖤🏹❤️‍🔥💌 (@kensimont) March 8, 2024

we can’t be friends seems like it’s about her and the gps relationship. “we can’t be friends, i’ll wait for your love.” “you cling to your papers and pens, wait until you like me again” ??? #EternalSunshineTONIGHT #eternalsunshine #ArianaGrande — luke (@oliviarodrigox) March 8, 2024

wait…. we can't be friends (wait for your love) is all about dalton… he cheated and he wanted to stay friends. but ariana couldn't stay friends. she loved him so much. that she'll wait for his love..??!!#EternalSunshine #ArianaGrande — e v e l y n (taylor’s version) (@Kittenpeeps31) March 8, 2024

