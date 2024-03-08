Top Stories
Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery &amp; Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery & Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres &amp; Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres & Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use &amp; Demands Retraction

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use & Demands Retraction

Fri, 08 March 2024 at 12:34 am

Who is 'We Can't Be Friends' About? Lyrics for Ariana Grande's Song Revealed & Fans Have Theories

Who is 'We Can't Be Friends' About? Lyrics for Ariana Grande's Song Revealed & Fans Have Theories

Ariana Grande‘s second single from the Eternal Sunshine album is “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” and fans will definitely be trying to figure out who she is singing about on the song.

The 30-year-old singer could be singing about several different people and there are already some fan theories spreading on social media.

“We can’t be friends / But I’d like to just pretend / You cling to your papers and pens / Wait until you like me again / Wait for your love / My love, I’ll wait for your love,” Ariana sings on the chorus.

While some fans think that the song might not be about one specific person, the music video teaser trailer provides a clue.

Keep reading to find out more…

Listen to the song below!

In the trailer for the music video, Ariana is seen signing a contract that reads, “You have given extensive thought behind your decision and give ‘Brighter Days Inc.’ the exclusive permission to remove this person completely from your memory.”

So, who could the song be about?

The most obvious choice would be Ariana‘s ex-husband Dalton Gomez. They announced their separation back in July 2023.

Since Ariana is singing about waiting for this person to love her, fans also think that she could be singing about current boyfriend Ethan Slater. Perhaps these were her feelings before they were in a relationship and express how she didn’t feel she could be “just” friends with him.

Read a couple fan tweets below and then keep scrolling for the song lyrics.

Read the lyrics for the song below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez, First Listen, Lyrics, Music