Fri, 08 March 2024 at 1:08 am

Sara Bareilles & 'Girls5eva' Cast Give Surprise Performance at Season 3 Premiere in NYC!

Sara Bareilles & 'Girls5eva' Cast Give Surprise Performance at Season 3 Premiere in NYC!

The stars of Girls5eva had the best time at the premiere of their third season!

Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell gave a surprise performance outside the Paris Theatre on Thursday night (March 7) in New York City.

The four actresses dressed in matching black outfits for the one-night-only performance on the red carpet.

Also in attendance at the premiere were co-stars Richard Kind, Daniel Breaker, and Thomas Doherty, as well as executive producer Tina Fey. Sara was joined by her fiance Joe Tippett.

All six episodes of Girls5eva premiere Thursday, March 14 globally on Netflix, with previously released Seasons 1 & 2 and brand new Season 3. The show previously aired on Peacock.

Check out the trailer for the new season!

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the red carpet premiere…
Photos: Netflix
