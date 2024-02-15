'Girls5eva' Season 3 - 4 Stars Returning & Trailer Revealed!

Girls5eva is back!

Netflix debuted the Season 3 trailer for the series on Thursday (February 15).

The series follows the surviving members of a one-hit wonder girl group from the ’90s who reunite in the present to try their hand at pop stardom one more time, all while juggling the responsibilities of adulthood (spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain).

The first two seasons of Girls5eva premiered on Peacock, but Netflix will now release the show’s third season on March 14, as well as releasing Seasons 1 and 2.

