Hot Ones' Sean Evans Splits From Adult Film Actress Melissa Stratton After Relationship Gets Attention (Report)

Hot Ones host Sean Evans reportedly split from adult film actress Melissa Stratton when their relationship went public this week.

Their relationship was discovered this week, and now, TMZ is reporting “Sean called her up on Valentine’s Day and broke up with her, telling her he wanted to call it quits because of the media attention they were getting.”

TMZ continued, that “he knew what she did for a living when they started seeing each other and he invited her to multiple public events in Las Vegas leading up to the Super Bowl, and took photos with her.” Apparently, Sean wanted to keep his love life more private.

Melissa took to her Twitter to seemingly react to the news, writing, “Don’t try to date a 🌽⭐️ if you actually hate 🌽… 🙄.”

If you don’t know, Hot Ones is a YouTube series where Sean Evans eats progressively hotter and hotter wings with celebrities, all while interviewing them. Often, the celeb interviews go viral due to the celebs having a rough time with the heat.