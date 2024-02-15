Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs & 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!

Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Take Big Step in Their Relationship

Thu, 15 February 2024

'Evil' to End with Season 4 on Paramount+, Teaser Trailer Released

There’s some news at Paramount+…Evil is set to end with a shortened, upcoming fourth and final season.

The show will return in May 2024 with four final episodes to give the series a proper sendoff.

Showrunners and creators Robert and Michelle King said in a statement, “We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style. We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May.”

Filming on the final season will begin in NYC soon, with Katja Herbers and Mike Colter starring.

A teaser for the final season was also released. Watch below. Meanwhile, find out which TV show is canceled at Paramount+.
Photos: Paramount+
