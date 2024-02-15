Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs &amp; 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!

Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs & 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!

Brad Pitt &amp; Ines De Ramon Take Big Step in Their Relationship

Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Take Big Step in Their Relationship

Two Actors Join Cast of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2!

Two Actors Join Cast of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2!

Thu, 15 February 2024 at 11:27 am

'The Equalizer' Season 4 - 7 Cast Members Returning!

Continue Here »

'The Equalizer' Season 4 - 7 Cast Members Returning!

The Equalizer is returning this weekend!

The hit CBS series will officially return with Season 4 on Sunday (February 18) at 8 p.m. ET. And we know who is expected to return for the fourth season!

The show follows Robyn McCall, a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah who has a mysterious background and uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and defender.

Find out who is set to return for Season 4 of The Equalizer…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Adam Goldberg, CBS, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Liza Lapira, Lorraine Toussaint, Queen Latifah, Slideshow, Television, The Equalizer, Tory Kittles