Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Once Dated a Man 40 Years Older Than Her

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing some very rare comments about her personal life!

During the Thursday (March 7) episode of The View, Whoopi, 68, and the ladies reacted to the trailer for Anne Hathaway‘s new movie The Idea of You, which follows a 40-year-old woman pursuing a relationship with a 24-year-old famous singer.

Whoopi then looked back at her back relationships, revealing she once dated a man that was 40 years older than her.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ve gone up and down. I go from here to here, because your age is not what’s going to get me into your arms,” Whoopi said. “It’s not your age that I’m concerned about — unless you’re under 18, in which case I can’t.”

“One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me,” Whoopi continued.

“Is he still alive?” fellow co-host Joy Behar asked, to which Whoopi responded with a nod and a quick, “Mmm.”

If Whoopi‘s math is correct, that means the mystery man is at least 108 years old.

Last summer, Whoopi opened up about her sexuality after Raven-Symone said she gave off “lesbian vibes.”