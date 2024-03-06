'The Idea of You' Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway & Nicholas Galitzine's Passionate Love Story (with a Possible Harry Styles Connection!)

The debut trailer for The Idea Of You has finally debuted online!

The film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine as a magnetic couple who meet at Coachella and start a whirlwind romance.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the official synopsis: Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

The book that inspired the film was written by Robinne Lee, who in the past said the film does have a Harry Styles connection. When asked by Vogue if he inspired the piece, she said, “Inspired is a strong word.” She did say “the seed was planted” when she researched One Direction and noted that Harry might have dated older women.

The new movie will launch globally on Prime Video May 2.

Watch the trailer below and see stills from the movie in the gallery!